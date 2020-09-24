Ilene (Blanchette) Seymour, 73, formerly of Holyoke passed away at her home in Easthampton peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her beloved husband Sam by her side. She was called home to rejoin her beloved son, Anthony J. Seymour and her parents Leo and Aurore (Guimond) Blanchette. Ilene was born in Holyoke, MA on June 16, 1947 and was a 1966 graduate of Holyoke High School. She was a public safety officer at Elms College for many years where she made many lifelong friends with her coworkers and the student body. Ilene also worked as the office manager at Fireside Design for several years. She was an avid and extremely lucky gambler who loved her trips to the Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and most recently to MGM Springfield. She enjoyed listening to the oldies, especially Johnnie Maestro. She was most proud of her wonderful marriage of 53 years to Robert "Sam" Seymour and the family they raised to enjoy life. She will be missed dearly by her husband as well as her son, Gregory Seymour and his significant Krista of Easthampton; her brother, Paul "Butch" Blanchette and his wife Kathy of Easthampton; her aunt, Alice Guimond of Easthampton and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ilene wanted to thank all of her family and friends for their love and friendship, most especially the "Three Amigas" Kathryn, Brittney and Maegen Cruz. She also leaves a special niece and caregiver, Tammy Cruz and her husband Ron Cruz. I warm thank you to the Colley Dickinson Hospice/VNA staff including Regina and Ashley for their loving care and friendship. All services are private at this time and under the care of Lombard Funeral Home, Monson, MA. In lieu of flowers and in honoring her love of animals, memorial donations in Ilene's name can be made to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 200 Westboro Rd., North Grafton, MA 01536. Please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com
