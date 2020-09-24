1/1
Ilene A. Seymour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilene (Blanchette) Seymour, 73, formerly of Holyoke passed away at her home in Easthampton peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her beloved husband Sam by her side. She was called home to rejoin her beloved son, Anthony J. Seymour and her parents Leo and Aurore (Guimond) Blanchette. Ilene was born in Holyoke, MA on June 16, 1947 and was a 1966 graduate of Holyoke High School. She was a public safety officer at Elms College for many years where she made many lifelong friends with her coworkers and the student body. Ilene also worked as the office manager at Fireside Design for several years. She was an avid and extremely lucky gambler who loved her trips to the Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and most recently to MGM Springfield. She enjoyed listening to the oldies, especially Johnnie Maestro. She was most proud of her wonderful marriage of 53 years to Robert "Sam" Seymour and the family they raised to enjoy life. She will be missed dearly by her husband as well as her son, Gregory Seymour and his significant Krista of Easthampton; her brother, Paul "Butch" Blanchette and his wife Kathy of Easthampton; her aunt, Alice Guimond of Easthampton and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ilene wanted to thank all of her family and friends for their love and friendship, most especially the "Three Amigas" Kathryn, Brittney and Maegen Cruz. She also leaves a special niece and caregiver, Tammy Cruz and her husband Ron Cruz. I warm thank you to the Colley Dickinson Hospice/VNA staff including Regina and Ashley for their loving care and friendship. All services are private at this time and under the care of Lombard Funeral Home, Monson, MA. In lieu of flowers and in honoring her love of animals, memorial donations in Ilene's name can be made to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 200 Westboro Rd., North Grafton, MA 01536. Please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com to share online condolences and memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombard Funeral Home
3 Bridge St
Monson, MA 01057
(413) 267-3011
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved