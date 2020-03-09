Irena (Konarzewska) Tomczak, 77, died on March 5, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.



Irena was born in Warsaw, Poland on March 3, 1945 to the late Lucjan and Aniela (Luszczak) Konarzewska. She spent her life in Massachusetts living with her sister and nephew and working as a cook for the Dominican Nuns of West Springfield.



Irena is survived by her son Jerzy Tomczak and his children Julia, Aniela and Mateusz all of Poland, her sister Urszula Kwiatkowski, nephew Robert Kwiatkowski and his daughter Alina all of Western MA, as well as many nieces and nephews back in Poland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 11 at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. in Northampton. There will be no calling hours. Burial in Poland will be held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

