Irene Benoit passed peacefully Wednesday October 21, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Florence, MA on August 4, 1940 to the late Raymond and Grace (LaFreniere) Benoit.



Though Irene never had children of her own, her 16 nieces and nephews occupied much of her time. Irene was also there for her 8 brothers and sisters. As she had stated, "I know I was put on this Earth to take care of the family," which she did profoundly well!



Irene had a long career with 50 years at UMass where she was responsible for the IT equipment at the Isenburg School. She was also employed at Kolmorgan, ProBrush and Kellogg Brush. She was a lifelong member of Annunciation Church. Among her great pleasures was sharing flowers, especially roses, with her family. Irene will always be remembered by her wonderful and dry sense of humor, her concern for the poor and her genuine spirit.



Irene will be sadly missed by her brother Robert with whom she shared the family homestead, her brother Richard and his wife Rochelle of Southampton, her niece Gina Hicks of Florence and nephew Larry Balise of Northampton. She also leaves 15 nieces and nephews and their children and her sister-in-law Sue Benoit of Northampton. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by brothers Raymond and his wife Olive, Roy and his partner Mary Lou Foster, and Roger Benoit; sisters Theresa and her husband Domenic, Mary and her husband Larry, and Grace and her husband Leo; and her niece Deb Balise.



The family appreciates the tender care offered to Irene from her family Gina, Tina Leone, Larry, Rochelle and Julianne, as well Drs. Rockwell and Smith at Cooley Dickinson's Oncology Department and the exceptional team from Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice.



A calling hour will be held from 9-10 AM on Monday October 26 at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME at 173 North St. in Northampton, followed by a funeral liturgy at Annunciation Church on Beacon St. in Florence at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which she loved and supported faithfully, at P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.



