Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE CZARNIECKI. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Visitation 8:45 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:15 AM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church King St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Czarniecki, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Florence on September 30, 2019. Irene was born in Oswiecim, Poland on February 1, 1934, to the late Piotr and Jozefa (Tomoszek) Nowak. After WWII she attended trade school and became a talented seamstress. In 1960 she ventured to Canada to visit her Aunt Victoria, met her late husband, Adam, moved to Northampton and became a US citizen. For 30 years she ran the family farm raising cucumbers. During this period, she touched the lives of many local kids who took up summer jobs on the Czarniecki farm, treating them all like family. Most of them used to call her Mama. In addition to the farm, she worked at local businesses, including Amherst Craftsmen and Yankee Hill Machine Shop. Her kind nature to all was well known in her neighborhood where all the local kids knew her as "Babcie" and had the best treats for them. Her love of gardening continued until she died, with large gardens that she kept meticulously. Irene is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Vincent and husband Peter, her son Roman Czarniecki and wife Yan, her Son Richard Czarniecki and wife Paula, granddaughters; Rachael, Jackie, Brittney and Emma, grandsons; Adam, Gage, and Spencer, and great grandson Victor. As well as her sisters Zosia and Marea and brothers Josef and Marek.



In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband Adam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday October 5 at 10:15 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. in Northampton, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. A time of visitation will take place prior to Mass starting at 8:45 AM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Childs Park in Northampton.

Irene Czarniecki, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Florence on September 30, 2019. Irene was born in Oswiecim, Poland on February 1, 1934, to the late Piotr and Jozefa (Tomoszek) Nowak. After WWII she attended trade school and became a talented seamstress. In 1960 she ventured to Canada to visit her Aunt Victoria, met her late husband, Adam, moved to Northampton and became a US citizen. For 30 years she ran the family farm raising cucumbers. During this period, she touched the lives of many local kids who took up summer jobs on the Czarniecki farm, treating them all like family. Most of them used to call her Mama. In addition to the farm, she worked at local businesses, including Amherst Craftsmen and Yankee Hill Machine Shop. Her kind nature to all was well known in her neighborhood where all the local kids knew her as "Babcie" and had the best treats for them. Her love of gardening continued until she died, with large gardens that she kept meticulously. Irene is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Vincent and husband Peter, her son Roman Czarniecki and wife Yan, her Son Richard Czarniecki and wife Paula, granddaughters; Rachael, Jackie, Brittney and Emma, grandsons; Adam, Gage, and Spencer, and great grandson Victor. As well as her sisters Zosia and Marea and brothers Josef and Marek.In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband Adam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday October 5 at 10:15 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. in Northampton, followed by burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. A time of visitation will take place prior to Mass starting at 8:45 AM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Childs Park in Northampton. www.childspark.org Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close