Irene (Gontarz) Patrick 86, of Southampton died July 6, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility. She was born in Northampton July 13, 1933 the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Stapanec Gontarz. She attended local schools and the former Sacred Heart School. She was employed for many years at the former Lesnow Manufacturing Corp in Easthampton. Irene was a longtime member of the former the Sacred Heart Parish, and a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Her Husband John Patrick died in 2012.
Irene is survived by two daughters Joyce Patrick of Southampton and Christine Sealander of Holyoke, one brother Ronald Gontarz of Colorado, two grandchildren Nicole Sealander, Eric Sealander and his wife Lauren, two great grandchildren Olivia and Mason Sealander.
Private graveside services was held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements.www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com