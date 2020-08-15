1/1
IRENE JEAN ZIMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene J. (Kucharski) Zima died peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the Holyoke HealthCare Center in Holyoke. She was 92 years old.

Raised in North Hadley, Irene graduated from Hopkins Academy and went on to Northampton Junior College. She married Edward "Butch" Zima and raised five children in Hatfield. After her family had grown, Irene worked and retired from the Hampshire County Registry of Deeds.

She was devoted to her family and her faith, putting time and energy into developing sincere and deep relationships with both. Throughout Irene's life, she was a meticulous dresser, great cook and baker of tasty desserts, well-organized and always sincere. Unselfish, forgiving and thoughtful, she was loved by her immediate and extended family and friends. She will be missed for her grace, empathy and kindness, love of family, love for Polish music, and generous spirit.

She leaves her daughter Bonnie Zima Dowd of Northampton and four sons: Gary Zima (Cindy) of Ludlow; Tim Zima (Michele LaRock) of Hatfield; Ken Zima (Debbie) of Pawling, NY and Dan Zima (Michelle) of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren: Shannon Dowd Jaworski, Holly Zima Hasse, Colin Dowd, Aaron Dowd, Bryan Zima, Christopher Zima and Grayson Zima and great-grandson Bryce Jaworski. Irene is also survived by her dear sister, Edwina "Babe" Watroba of Easthampton along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the compassionate support and care of the Holyoke HealthCare Center staff and the New England Hospice team. If you would like to make a donation in Irene's name, please consider a charity of your choice. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved