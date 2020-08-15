Irene J. (Kucharski) Zima died peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the Holyoke HealthCare Center in Holyoke. She was 92 years old.
Raised in North Hadley, Irene graduated from Hopkins Academy and went on to Northampton Junior College. She married Edward "Butch" Zima and raised five children in Hatfield. After her family had grown, Irene worked and retired from the Hampshire County Registry of Deeds.
She was devoted to her family and her faith, putting time and energy into developing sincere and deep relationships with both. Throughout Irene's life, she was a meticulous dresser, great cook and baker of tasty desserts, well-organized and always sincere. Unselfish, forgiving and thoughtful, she was loved by her immediate and extended family and friends. She will be missed for her grace, empathy and kindness, love of family, love for Polish music, and generous spirit.
She leaves her daughter Bonnie Zima Dowd of Northampton and four sons: Gary Zima (Cindy) of Ludlow; Tim Zima (Michele LaRock) of Hatfield; Ken Zima (Debbie) of Pawling, NY and Dan Zima (Michelle) of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren: Shannon Dowd Jaworski, Holly Zima Hasse, Colin Dowd, Aaron Dowd, Bryan Zima, Christopher Zima and Grayson Zima and great-grandson Bryce Jaworski. Irene is also survived by her dear sister, Edwina "Babe" Watroba of Easthampton along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the compassionate support and care of the Holyoke HealthCare Center staff and the New England Hospice team. If you would like to make a donation in Irene's name, please consider a charity of your choice
. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.