Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Russell. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene M. Russell, 90, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2nd at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst. She was born in Turners Falls to the late Peter and Mary Bergiel. She had attended schools in Turners Falls.



She had worked for many years at UMass in the Business Office before her retirement. Irene was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley and was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club, and the Golf and Mother's Club. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter, playing golf, and partying with her husband; Harry, and their friends. They always had a good time and made many fond memories.



She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law; Dennis and Niki Russell of Sunderland. Her grandchildren; Jason and his wife Michelle, and their children; Ethan and Hunter of Montague, Daren and his wife Alex, and their children, Ryder and Lilly, Corey and his wife Kara and their children; Connor, Kallie, and Landon all of Mooresville, NC, her sister; Agnes Dobosz of Turners Falls, and several nieces and nephews, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



Besides her parents; she was predeceased by her loving husband; Harold "Harry" Russell, who passed away May 3, 2002, and her siblings; Charles, Raymond, Edward, Blanche, Agnes, and Elizabeth.



There will be a calling hour from 10AM - 11AM on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. Her burial will immediately follow, with Fr, Tomasz Gorny officiating at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to - Mass. Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or online to:



For more information please visit:

Irene M. Russell, 90, of Hadley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2nd at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst. She was born in Turners Falls to the late Peter and Mary Bergiel. She had attended schools in Turners Falls.She had worked for many years at UMass in the Business Office before her retirement. Irene was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley and was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club, and the Golf and Mother's Club. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter, playing golf, and partying with her husband; Harry, and their friends. They always had a good time and made many fond memories.She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law; Dennis and Niki Russell of Sunderland. Her grandchildren; Jason and his wife Michelle, and their children; Ethan and Hunter of Montague, Daren and his wife Alex, and their children, Ryder and Lilly, Corey and his wife Kara and their children; Connor, Kallie, and Landon all of Mooresville, NC, her sister; Agnes Dobosz of Turners Falls, and several nieces and nephews, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.Besides her parents; she was predeceased by her loving husband; Harold "Harry" Russell, who passed away May 3, 2002, and her siblings; Charles, Raymond, Edward, Blanche, Agnes, and Elizabeth.There will be a calling hour from 10AM - 11AM on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. Her burial will immediately follow, with Fr, Tomasz Gorny officiating at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to - Mass. Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or online to: www.alz.org/ For more information please visit: Drozdalfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.