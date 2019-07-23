Irene Thompson died on July 19, 2019, at Care One of Northampton at the age of 85.



Irene was born at home in Northfield on July 3, 1934, to the late Holland and Frances (Dymerski) Thompson. She attended Amherst Regional graduating in the Class of 1952. From there she moved to New York and worked at Sears-Roebuck for some years and then returned home where she worked at the VA hospital doing medical transcription. She also worked at Tubed Products, Inc. in Easthampton as a payroll accountant before her retirement.



Irene is survived by sister Shirley Drop; nieces Kathy Zygmont, Carrie Drop, Patricia Budd and Linda Rivera; great-nephew Hunter Zygmont and great-niece Skylar Zygmont; aunt Helen Glazewski; sister-in-law Grace Thompson and many cousins. In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her brothers Joseph and William Thompson.



An hour of visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Annunciation Chapel in Florence starting at 9 AM on Thursday July 25, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

