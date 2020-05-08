Irma Hechtman Levenson 1926-2020



Irma Levenson, a New Yorker to the bone, died 4/30 in her home at Loomis Village in South Hadley, MA where she moved with her husband Manny, 9 years ago. Her death followed a few months of declining health, and ebbing of her prodigious life force. Her passions were music, history and politics, literature, fine food, wine and whiskey and birds and plants. She enjoyed lifelong friendships, and, with her husband of 65 years, travel.



Irma was born in Brooklyn, NY to Russian parents. She learned English when her mother finally, reluctantly allowed her to go to school at age 7. During the depression years, her family moved annually to take advantage of landlords' forgiveness of one month's rent while apartments were painted. She graduated from James Madison High School at 17, and worked her way through Brooklyn College. There, in a Russian History class, she met Manuel. She abandoned her plans for travel and graduate studies at Berkeley to marry him. He promised, "Stick with me and you'll see the world." Indeed, they traveled widely and enjoyed six month sabbaticals in Israel and Europe. Manny also persuaded Irma, as well as others in their circle, to become NYC public school teachers. They both taught all grade levels through their careers. Ultimately she got a Masters of Library Science to become a high school librarian.



While living on Long Island in a largely Catholic neighborhood, she and Manny became concerned that Jewish children, both their own son and daughter, and their friends', lacked the jewish identity that was important to both of them. They established a secular Sunday and after school Hebrew school that covered bible, holidays, modern Hebrew and Jewish culture. It was a great success as a community builder and as a school.



Eventually they moved to Great Neck. There, Irma was active in the Audobon Society, on the board of more than one concert series, a glutton for theatre and for the study of Shakespeare. She was a chamber music enthusiast, playing both the viola and piano. She nurtured the budding musical aspirations of her three grandsons, and shared her love of gardening and nature with them.



Since moving to Western MA, Irma has been an important part of play reading and book discussion groups at Loomis, and also a regular concert goer. Her "joie de vivre" will be missed.



Irma was predeceased by her husband, Manuel. She is survived by her daughter ilana (William) Schmitt, son Marc, and 3 grandsons, Levi, Noah and Gabriel Schmitt. She has donated her body to the UMass Medical School ("so they can learn!") so there will not be a funeral. Donations may be made in her name to the Hebrew Immigration Aid Society, NEPR, or to the Audobon Society.



