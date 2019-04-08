Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irmina Plaszkiewicz-Pulc. View Sign

Daughter of Ludmi?a and Zygmunt Laskowski, Irmina was born in Bia?owie?a, Poland, as World War II loomed. She and her family lived as wartime refugees in Siberia, Iran, Lebanon and Scotland before settling in the US in 1952.



She received her BA, Magna Cum Laude, from Mount Holyoke College in 1958, and a PhD in Comparative Literature from Harvard University in 1964. She taught at Mount Holyoke, Perdue University, and the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. After leaving academia she worked as a grant writer in Mount Holyoke's Development Office. Later she worked for the Daily Hampshire Gazette and The Republican, both in Massachusetts, and was a freelance editor for Houghton Mifflin. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2009.



She was married to Witold Plaszkiewicz-Pulc, an artist and writer, who fought in the Polish Underground Army during WWII and took part in the Warsaw Uprising of 1944. He died in 1975. Her sister, Maria Wojcicki, and her parents also predeceased her. She is survived by her niece, Michele Wojcicki.



Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 3, at Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria, Arizona. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close