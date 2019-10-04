Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle J. Glowatsky. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Isabelle J. (Yezerski) Glowatsky of Northampton, age 90, passed peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. To family and friends, she was Bella and Izzy. Born June 25, 1929 on a North Hadley farm to Alexander and Jadwiga (Chrzanowska) Yezierski, Bella married the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) Glowatsky in 1951. She moved to the Glowatsky farm in Northampton where she lived the rest of her life. Charlie died too young in 1961, leaving a hole in her life that was never filled. Bella is survived by children Charles (Kazu) of Northampton, Mark and wife Susan of Hadley, Phyllis and David Seifert of St. Augustine, FL, and granddaughter Katherine Isabelle (Kate) Glowatsky, of Hadley.



Bella grew up swimming in the North Hadley pond in summer and skating in winter--but with only one skate because she and her sister had to share a single pair. She stripped tobacco, picked asparagus, and weeded onions. How she hated those onions! If she hadn't had to do them over because she weeded them with her toes, she might have had a different attitude. Ninth of eleven, she is survived by younger siblings Daniel of Mesa, AZ and Eleanor Kwolek of Easthampton, MA. She was predeceased by sisters Cecelia Glowatsky, Adeline Rocasah, Lucy Sadowsky, Aileen Matusko, and brothers John (Gubby), Alexander, Jerome (Herman) and Philip. Bella was Cioci B. to a multitude of nieces and nephews. She gathered with her family on holidays and every Sunday at the homestead. Bella loved Wigilia (Christmas Eve) and for many years hosted for both friends and family with oplatek and pierogi flowing freely.



Strong, determined and generous, Bella's first career was as mother and farm wife. She worked the fields, put up vegetables, gathered eggs and took them to market, and sold pickling cukes and dill. She was a champion golabki roller and pierogi pincher. An excellent seamstress, Bella sewed suit jackets for her boys and almost all her daughter's clothes. She crocheted countless afghans, knitted an endless supply of mittens and hats, re-upholstered furniture, fixed plumbing leaks, spoke to her parents and siblings every day, and helped care for her mother and father-in-law in their final years. A devout Catholic, she attended St. John Cantius Church every Sunday. Bella was always ready with a dessert for a shower or bake sale and had a good luck charm cake in the oven for important Red Sox games. She trekked throughout the region with her sisters searching for bluebirds, hawks and hooded mergansers.



Bella was a good student who had to sit out spelling bees in her one room schoolhouse to give others a chance to win. After graduating from Hopkins Academy in Hadley, she was unable to immediately fulfill her dream to become a registered nurse. She returned to school in her 40's, earning an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Greenfield Community College in 1974. She retired as a Charge Nurse after almost 20 years at Northampton Nursing Home for the career that gave her the most pleasure--Babci to Kate. Sharing daycare responsibility with Kate's Grammy, Bella created activities to educate, entertain, and develop traditions and memories.



The funeral will be from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME at 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 10 a.m. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at

