Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Speyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Speyer died unexpectedly on August 6, 2019. He was 73.



Jack was best known locally for his antique business, Jack Speyer Antiques, which opened on Route 9 in Leeds in 1987. His business was as much an aesthetic and educational endeavor as it was a commercial enterprise. He immersed himself and his patrons in his current passions, moving from fountain pens and pen knives to spectacles, patent models, and antique tools with many other stops along the way. For the last decade or two, his focus was on paintings. His interest was always in the aesthetic qualities of a painting rather than the transactional value of the object.



Jack found both the Valley and his calling somewhat circuitously. He was born in Wichita, KS on April 25, 1946. He grew up amid Wichita's post-war aviation boom. His father was a successful mechanical engineer and his family enjoyed the trappings of middle-class prosperity, including a first-generation Chevy Corvair that Jack totaled in his teens.



Jack graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1964 and went off to the University of Kansas. His life changed dramatically in 1965 when he was diagnosed with lymphoma and given a 10% chance of surviving. He underwent the then-radical procedure of having the entire lymph system in his leg removed, which successfully eliminated the cancer. Given Jack's intellectual and philosophical nature, the illness forged an existential intensity with which he led the rest of his life.



Jack moved quickly during the second half of the 1960s. He married his Russian language teacher, graduated from KU and got a master's degree in Russian Area Studies from Ohio State University. Jack entered the 1970s disillusioned with the Cold War-driven career path offered by his academic training. He instead worked as a plumber's apprentice in Columbus before moving to the Valley.



Jack worked at Advanced Offset Plate in Holyoke for several years while exploring the coffeehouses, bars and intellectual offerings of the Valley. It was during this period that Jack met his second wife Sharon. Sharon was his confidante and supporter as he gradually made the move out of the factory and into his own business.



Jack and Sharon explored the country together and apart, including many extended stays in the Florida Panhandle, visits to Los Angeles and many trips to the Midwest to see Jack's family.



Jack will be remembered as a generous and caring man. He sometimes struggled to express his emotions but took a great interest in others, particularly those who he sensed were alienated or unconventional. He took his responsibilities seriously and provided a stable home for his wife and son.



Jack is survived by Sharon Mayberry, his wife of 40 years, their son John Anton and his wife Renee Schwalberg and beloved granddaughters Claire and Leah Anton all of Portland, ME. Jack adored his family - his sisters Jeanne Immich of Wichita, KS and Tish Welling of Great Falls, MT and their children, Rachel Overheul, Stephanie King and Tish Best, and Owen Welling and Jesse Welling. Jack maintained a close relationship with his first wife Svetlana Speyer of Northampton and her daughter Jacqui McCreanor, to whom Jack will always be "Popsy."



Services will be private. If you wish to celebrate Jack's life, the family asks that you go to a local coffeehouse or bar and fall in love with the place and the people if only for one night.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider subscribing to The Daily Hampshire Gazette. Jack started each day blissfully with coffee and the Gazette, which he considered the best newspaper of its size in the U.S.

Jack Speyer died unexpectedly on August 6, 2019. He was 73.Jack was best known locally for his antique business, Jack Speyer Antiques, which opened on Route 9 in Leeds in 1987. His business was as much an aesthetic and educational endeavor as it was a commercial enterprise. He immersed himself and his patrons in his current passions, moving from fountain pens and pen knives to spectacles, patent models, and antique tools with many other stops along the way. For the last decade or two, his focus was on paintings. His interest was always in the aesthetic qualities of a painting rather than the transactional value of the object.Jack found both the Valley and his calling somewhat circuitously. He was born in Wichita, KS on April 25, 1946. He grew up amid Wichita's post-war aviation boom. His father was a successful mechanical engineer and his family enjoyed the trappings of middle-class prosperity, including a first-generation Chevy Corvair that Jack totaled in his teens.Jack graduated from Wichita Southeast High School in 1964 and went off to the University of Kansas. His life changed dramatically in 1965 when he was diagnosed with lymphoma and given a 10% chance of surviving. He underwent the then-radical procedure of having the entire lymph system in his leg removed, which successfully eliminated the cancer. Given Jack's intellectual and philosophical nature, the illness forged an existential intensity with which he led the rest of his life.Jack moved quickly during the second half of the 1960s. He married his Russian language teacher, graduated from KU and got a master's degree in Russian Area Studies from Ohio State University. Jack entered the 1970s disillusioned with the Cold War-driven career path offered by his academic training. He instead worked as a plumber's apprentice in Columbus before moving to the Valley.Jack worked at Advanced Offset Plate in Holyoke for several years while exploring the coffeehouses, bars and intellectual offerings of the Valley. It was during this period that Jack met his second wife Sharon. Sharon was his confidante and supporter as he gradually made the move out of the factory and into his own business.Jack and Sharon explored the country together and apart, including many extended stays in the Florida Panhandle, visits to Los Angeles and many trips to the Midwest to see Jack's family.Jack will be remembered as a generous and caring man. He sometimes struggled to express his emotions but took a great interest in others, particularly those who he sensed were alienated or unconventional. He took his responsibilities seriously and provided a stable home for his wife and son.Jack is survived by Sharon Mayberry, his wife of 40 years, their son John Anton and his wife Renee Schwalberg and beloved granddaughters Claire and Leah Anton all of Portland, ME. Jack adored his family - his sisters Jeanne Immich of Wichita, KS and Tish Welling of Great Falls, MT and their children, Rachel Overheul, Stephanie King and Tish Best, and Owen Welling and Jesse Welling. Jack maintained a close relationship with his first wife Svetlana Speyer of Northampton and her daughter Jacqui McCreanor, to whom Jack will always be "Popsy."Services will be private. If you wish to celebrate Jack's life, the family asks that you go to a local coffeehouse or bar and fall in love with the place and the people if only for one night.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider subscribing to The Daily Hampshire Gazette. Jack started each day blissfully with coffee and the Gazette, which he considered the best newspaper of its size in the U.S. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close