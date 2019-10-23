Jacqueline Blei, nee Schmidt, 68 of Belchertown, MA, October 22, 2019
Beloved wife of David Blei, daughter of Sophie and the late Rudolph Schmidt, and daughter-in-law to the late Elmer and Betty Blei. Sister to Connie Schmidt.
Loving mother of Nicholas (wife, Andrea) and Daniel Blei. Dear Auntie to Katie Schmidt. Jackie, formerly of Warwick, Rhode Island met her future husband, Dave in LaGrange Park, Illinois. A graduate of Pilgrim High School in Warwick, RI and University of Rhode Island along with University of Kansas. Jackie was a long-time member and Deacon of Christ Community Church (formerly Dwight Chapel) in Belchertown; retiree of Smith College where she coached, taught and mentored students for 36 years; former high school and collegiate referee (lacrosse and field hockey); former faculty and field hockey/lacrosse coach at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Lifelong friend to URI and KU classmates and to former students at BSU and Smith.
Funeral Service will be Monday,, Oct. 28th at 10:30 a.m. Christ Community Church, 1255 Federal Street (Route 9), Belchertown 01007. Please join the family between 10-10:30 at the church. Internment South Cemetery, 143 Mill Valley Road, Belchertown, 01007. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Community Church (Belchertown, MA) Building Fund or Youth Group or to the Cooley Dickinson, VNA Hospice. For details, please visit www. beersandstory.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019