Service Information
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton , MA 01060
(413)-584-5306
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton , MA 01060
Memorial service
6:00 PM
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton , MA 01060
Obituary

James Anthony Conz, 66, of Westhampton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 29, 2020. James was born in Northampton, on June 21, 1953 to the late Alvin and Gloria (Harrigan) Conz.



He was a stunner; a blue-eyed, curly-haired brunette boy. He attended Northampton Schools and graduated from Northampton High School class of 1971. He loved sports, particularly baseball, and played as a great pitcher during his childhood and teenaged years. His father Al would often sponsor his teams with his plumbing and heating business, A.R. Conz, Inc., along with coaching too. Jim was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan, and you'd see him often sporting their hats in support. Jim also enjoyed skiing when he was younger, but his brothers have carried on that tradition for him! He also loved music; classic rock and was even part of a Rolling Stones cover band in high school, called the Cellar Dwellers, performing as singer and tambourine player! He also enjoyed the piano in which his grandpa James Harrigan played.



As a career, Jim took after his father in the plumbing and heating business, learning the trade since he was a young boy, and went on to take over his business after his passing in 1980. He later worked for other plumbing and heating businesses until his retirement. He served his community well, including taking on big jobs at Lathrop Nursing Home, and many other residential homes and commercial businesses, making a respectable and honorable name for himself along the way. He also was a great cook, his favorites were making homemade spaghetti sauce, lasagnas, Shepard's pie and beef stews! James died in his family's home in the hilltowns of Westhampton on the afternoon of January 29th, 2020.



He is survived by his four children: Jameson, Sara, Mathew, Jessica, and their mother, Cynthia, and his two younger brothers, Bill and Peter and their families. James now joins in peace with his late mother and father, his late older brother Bob, and his late best friend husky, Wolf, who passed just a month before him. He was truly loved by many, and was a loving, compassionate, kind and generous man who served his community well. He respected and honored his forefathers, family members, and other veterans who have served our country, and he was very patriotic in his own way. Not shying away from flying our flag. And he did it beautifully. We will miss him greatly, and as he would put it, "Mellow Out. Continue On, and God Bless!"



Calling hours will be Thursday, February 20th from 4-6 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. A memorial service will begin at 6 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, please visit

