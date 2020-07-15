1/1
James A. Hopkins
James Hopkins, 84, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Durham NC in 1936 to the late Robert and Beulah (Moon) Hopkins. He was a graduate of High Point School in Height Point NC. He was in the National Gard in NC for two years then joined the Air Force. After that he joined the National Guard in MA for one year. He attended Holyoke Community College for electrical and went on to STCC for Bio Medical Equipment. He retired from Digital Equipment Corp in 1991. He really enjoyed his retirement and spending time with family he also loved traveling

He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Beaula Moon (Derr) Hopkins of Durham NC his sisters Evie of Chapel Hill NC, Tina, Daisy, Ada of Hight Point N.C., Betty, Mary, Imogene of Durham NC brothers Albert Derr, Billy Hopkins of Durham NC He leaves behind his loving wife Constance Hopkins, his son Terry Hopkins of Southampton MA his granddaughter Kaylee Hopkins of Easthampton his sister Ruby Mangum and husband Earl of Butner NC, his sister Helen Watson and husband Robert of Roxboro NC, his brother Kenneth Hopkins of Alton VA and brother Robert Hopkins of Roxboro NC and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held this Thursday July 16, 2020 at Agawam Veteran Memorial Cemetery. Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with his service.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
