James A. Kapinos, 45, died on May 2, 2019. Born on August 23, 1973 he is the son of Judith A. (Watson) McIntyre and the son of the late Frederick J. Kapinos. He grew up in Easthampton and was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School. James loved fishing, golf and outdoors. In 2002 he married his love, Jenny T. (Durphey) Kapinos and they were married for over sixteen years. He will be forever remembered and dearly missed by wife Jenny and their two twin children, son Thomas James Kapinos and daughter Elizabeth Kate Kapinos. James leaves his brothers Daniel and wife Frances Kapinos and Kenneth and wife Deb Kapinos all of Easthampton. He also leaves his sisters Audrey LaMothe and companion John Yagmin of Easthampton and Sandra Kapinos of Waterbury CT. James was predeceased by his nephew Jeffrey LaMothe. He was loved by all and friend to many. A memorial service with a celebration of his life will be held at the First Congregational Church, UCC of Southampton Sunday May 19 at 3:00 pm all are welcome to attend, The BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with his cremation and assisted the family the arrangements. In lieu of flowers an account has been opened at Freedom Credit Union as the Elizabeth and Thomas Kapinos Educational Fund.

