James "Jim" Alfred O'Connor, 67 of Huntersville died November 25, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Connecticut to the late William and Lois O'Connor.
He is survived by his wife Teresa O'Connor; sons, James of Lexington, SC, Robert (Layni) of Huntersville, NC and Joseph of Huntersville, NC; daughters, Carrie Watters (Kevin) of Stanley, NC and Deena Lashway (Larry) of Williamsburg, MA; 7 grandchildren; Addie, Ava, LJ, Emma, Abby, Olivia (Lulu), Isla and siblings; Billy, Bobby, Peggy, Mary, Johnny, Ricky, Kathy, Annie, Bridget, Lois; Preceded by his sister, Terri.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=20516740&pg=personal&fr_id=3930
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 29 at James Funeral Home with visitation to follow the service.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. http://www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com