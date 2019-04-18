Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JAMES A. "Jim" RIBEIRO SR, 79, HADLEY, long time resident of Granby, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center with his children by his side. Born September 22, 1939 to the late Adelino & Irene Ribeiro of Holyoke, MA. He was a 1957 graduate of Holyoke High School. A Corporal in the



An alumni of Western New England College, he graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1971. Throughout his successful career as an accountant and comptroller Jim worked for Worthington Paper, EIS Wire, Mathis Buick, Cahillane Auto, and Bob Pion Pontiac.



He was an avid golfer and lived in Mesa, AZ for many years to enjoy the sport year-round. He was a respected member of the Granby School Committee, Granby Athletic Assoc, a Boy Scout troop leader and an enthusiastic baseball coach. Jim will always be fondly remembered for his gruff sense of humor and love for the ladies. To know him was to love him, if you could get past his tough-guy exterior.



He is survived by his proud children Lisa Page (Henry) of Springfield, NH, Amy Ribeiro (John) of West Springfield, Annie Cote (Dan) of Granby, Beth Ribeiro of West Springfield, Edward "Teddy" Ribeiro of Granby and Patrick Urban (Zhipeng) of Austin TX. He was the best Grampy in the world to Chantel Cuddemi, Ryan Ribeiro, Jacob Page, Amanda Cuddemi, Meghan Ribeiro, Nick Cuddemi, Luke Cote, Tessa Cote, Ethan Page and Michael and Alexander Menard. Great-grandfather of Aubree Cuddemi. Devoted brother to Michael Ribeiro, John (Patricia) Ribeiro, and Judy (Robert) Cohen. James is preceded in death by his beloved children Robin and James A. "Jimbo" Ribeiro, Jr., his grandson David Ribeiro, and his brother Richard Ribeiro.



There will be a graveside service open to friends and family on Saturday, April 20th at West Street Cemetery, 90 West St., Granby, MA at 10am, followed by a Memorial Brunch at the Hadley Meeting House, 41 Russell St, Hadley, MA from 11-2. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers & gifts, donations may be made to a Veterans .



Ludlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Semper Fi.





Donations