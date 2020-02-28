Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. Finn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James B Finn Jr of Easthampton, MA passed away peacefully February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.



James was born on October 10, 1959 in Northampton, MA. He was the son of James Sr. (Bud) and Luella (Coyne) Finn. He attended local schools and graduated from Smith Vocational Agricultural High School in Machine Shop. He owned JB Precision & Precision Swabs in Hatfield. He was a very hard worker. No job was too big of a challenge for him or too small. He took great pride in everything he did but family was the most important thing to him.



Since he was young, he enjoyed building race & truck pulling motors with his dad owning J&J Performance.



He was so proud of both of his children. He loved working in his machine shop alongside his son Matthew, teaching him the trade & helping his daughter Jenna with wood working and a multitude of other projects.



He got a kick out of texting with his sister Karla during football games. He cherished his bond with his sister Ora during his journey. He loved road trips in the fall to Vermont and going to Gloucester with his wife Louise



He loved taking his grandson for rides on the lawnmower and forklift at work. He loved to pick huge amounts of seashells in the gulf of Mexico with Louise. He enjoyed collecting antiques including marble top tables.



He is survived by his wife Louise (Pin) of 40 years, his daughter Jenna Medina and her husband Hector, grandson Jacoby James, his son Matthew James Finn, 2 sisters, Karla Jean Delisle and her husband Glenn and Ora Elizabeth Finn. Several nieces and nephews whom he was very proud of. He will also be missed dearly by his granddog Lance, who was always by his side. He also leaves behind several cousins who he became very close to & his Aunt Frances Rewa of New Jersey. He also had 3 adopted grand daughters that he loved and many close friends that he considered family.



In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to: The Sister Caritas Cancer Center. Checks to be made payable to: Mercy Medical Center, 271 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104



Please note who it is in memory of.



The family would like to thank all of Jim's Doctors & Caretakers who went above & beyond.



The family is so grateful for the care & compassion they extended to Jim.



The services for James will be private.

