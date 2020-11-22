James "Jim" Edward Humphreys of Northampton, MA, retired Professor Emeritus in Mathematics at UMass Amherst, passed away August 27, 2020 at age 80, several weeks after hip surgery and contracting COVID-19.
Jim was gay and never married.
Jim's generous spirit and intelligent wit are profoundly missed by family, friends, and colleagues.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Kay Humphreys, and her partner Susan Pomeroy of Richmond, CA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Virginia Humphreys (Worcester, VT) and nephews and nieces, David Humphreys (Olympia, WA), Lester Humphreys, Jr. (Brattleboro, VT), Jane Humphreys (Toronto, Canada), and Rebecca Leland (Nyack, NY), along with great nephews and nieces Rowan, Zoe, Asher, Emily, and Miranda.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Willard Charles, Sr. and Elizabeth "Libby" Humphreys, two older brothers Lester Jay, Sr. and Willard "Will" Charles, Jr., Will Jr.'s wife Sally, and their sons Willard Charles III and Thomas.
Jim was born and raised in Erie, PA, graduated from Oberlin College and received a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Yale University. Jim joined the faculty of the Mathematics and Statistics Department at UMass Amherst in 1974 and retired in 2003. Over his long and active career, Jim gained an international reputation in his specialty of Lie algebra and for his contributions to modular representation theory. Jim held multiple visiting positions including at the Institute for Advanced Study, the Courant Institute, and Rutgers University.
His academic awards included the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, the NSF Graduate Fellowship, and the Ford Award from the Mathematical Association of America. Influenced by his experience growing up a gay man in the 1950s, Jim became an active leader, donor, and supporter of LGBTQ rights and organizations. He helped open his own field to future generations by working to establish visible recognition for LGBTQ mathematicians through SPECTRA.
Jim loved to listen to classical music, particularly baroque.
He was a long-time supporter of Victory Fund, GLAD, Lambda Legal and the ACLU LGBT and HIV Project.
Jim's burial was private at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, MA.
Memorial donations may be made to any of the above organizations.
Given travel restrictions under the current pandemic, plans for a memorial service have been postponed until 2021.
Those wishing to share memories and celebrate Jim's life "virtually" may visit his memorial page at: Never-Gone.com/JimHumphreys
