James Edgar Fogg, 62, of Chesterfield passed away at home on February 1, 2019. Born in Northampton on May 21, 1956 he was the son of the late John and Arabelle (Knox) Fogg. James was raised in Chesterfield, he had attended Unity College in Maine where he studied forestry and landscaping. James worked for many years at Berkshire Hardwoods and he retired from Berkshire Cable Company. He loved to fish, hunt and cook. He had a beautiful large garden, which he enjoyed sharing with all his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by his sister Helen Torrey and her husband Wayne, sister Joan Rodriguez and her husband Gerard Cormier and his brother Jack Fogg, he was predeceased by his sister Joyce Shipp. Jim will also be missed by his good friend Stan and many nieces and nephews. His cremation was entrusted to the Williamsburg Funeral Home and the family will be holding a service in the spring with burial in the family plot in Chesterfield.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019