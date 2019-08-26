Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. McGill. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James McGill, 90, of Westhampton, MA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke with his loving daughter, Erin, at his side. He was born on February 10, 1929 to John and Eva (Forrest) McGill in Northampton. Jim was raised on North Street in Northampton with his 7 siblings. In 1948, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and travelled throughout world. After his honorable discharge he returned to Northampton and married Bette (Duclos) McGill. With the help of his two brothers he built his home in Westhampton where he and Bette raised their three children. Jim was a hardworking, talented master bricklayer and stone mason. He worked as foreman for Allegrone Construction in Pittsfield for much of his career. Jim was an avid gardener and took a great deal of pride in his tomatoes. Jim also enjoyed hunting and fishing and would stock the family freezer with venison. He was a volunteer fire fighter, building inspector and dog officer for the town of Westhampton. He and Bette retired to Florida and would visit Western Mass for several months each summer. In 2015 they returned to the Valley to be closer to their family. Bette predeceased him in June of 2016. Jim leaves behind his three children, Patty, Erin, Jack and his wife Donna. He leaves 3 grandsons Cory, Brian and Douglass. Jim also leaves his brother John and his wife Kathleen, his sister Betty and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Soldiers Home in Holyoke for the exceptional care Jim received while he was there. The bonds that were created with various staff, volunteers, fellow patients and their families will never be forgotten. Calling hours are at Barry J Farrell Funeral Home at 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040.





