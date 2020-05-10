James H. Pronowitz
1942 - 2020
James H. Pronowitz, 78, of Jabish St., Belchertown died Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020 in Amherst. He was born in Greenfield, February 11, 1942, the son of John and Helen Adamski Pronowitz.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Frontier Regional High School. He worked for Ingersoll Rand, formerly Millers Falls Tool Co. for 20 years, then as a custodian at UMass Amherst for 18 years, retiring in 2003. He made his home in Belchertown.

For years, his passion in life was homemade food, fishing and checking every stream and river.

James leaves his sister, Ramona Flynn and her husband Hugh, his niece Darcy Flynn and his nephew Jonathan Flynn, all of Westfield, MA and his sister Marie Blake of Northampton.

There are no calling hours. A private gathering of family will be at a later date.

Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
