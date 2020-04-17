Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary







James "Jim" Henry Sullivan, 99, originally of Northampton and was a resident of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, passed away Monday April 13, 2020, 99 years young and 4 days shy of his 100th birthday, in the presence of caring staff of Holyoke Medical Center. Born in Northampton on April 17, 1920, James was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Foley) Sullivan. He was educated in local schools and was a graduate and athlete of the former St. Michael's High School in Northampton and then enlisted with the United States Army in 1942. He served with the U.S. Army for 4 years in the South Pacific as a Forward Observer; receiving a Bronze Star. Jim worked as a clerk for Ryan's Liquor Store and Colonial Liquor Store in Northampton; and worked as a custodian at Ryan Road School in Northampton. He also served on the city council for the City of Northampton. Jim was a longtime Communicant of the former St. Mary's Church in Northampton and participated in many church and social events with his late wife, Mary. He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 28 and the Elks. Jim was an avid sports fan and spectator who especially enjoyed watching his Red Sox daily during baseball season. His favorite sports games were watching or hearing about the many sports his grandchildren played while growing up. A day never went by where Jim didn't read the paper to be informed of the local news or facts about the world of sports. He enjoyed the many visits and times spent with family and close friends, especially the visits shared over a cold Bud Light or some patchwork ice cream. He was always proud of the many accomplishments of his family members and acknowledged them so with a spirited "Way to go, Pal!" James is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Mary M. Sullivan, whom he will now be reunited with for eternity. He is survived by his children, Ellen Laprade and her husband Ronald of Florence, Joseph Sullivan and his wife Katherine of Chicopee, and Thomas Sullivan and his wife Mary Kate of South Hadley, his nine grandchildren, Eric Laprade and his wife Kelly, Brenda (Laprade) Routhier and her husband, Dennis, Kara Sullivan, Shauna (Sullivan) Flynn and her husband John, Collin Sullivan and his wife Andrea, Sean Sullivan and his wife Nicole, Mary Kathryn 'Maky', Aidan and Caroline Sullivan, his four great grandchildren Haley and Summer Routhier and Luke and Ryan Laprade. He was also predeceased by his infant son James H. Sullivan, Jr. in 1953 and his predeceased siblings Patrick, Ann and John Sullivan. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for their compassionate care of Jim these past few years. Due to the current situation, Jim's services will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Jim's name can be made to the Friends of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, P.O. Box 1338, Holyoke, MA 01041. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

