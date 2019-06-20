Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Horton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 15, 2019, James Horton, 70, died following lengthy illnesses, in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Dwight Reynolds Horton and Louise Pierce Horton of South Amherst, MA.



He is survived by two sisters, Carol A. H. Soldan, Timonium, MD and Jean P. H. Doherty Mills, and her husband Carl, Silver Spring, MD.



Family includes nephews Scott Soldan (wife Sue), Timonium, MD; Christopher Doherty (wife Julia), Frederick, MD, and niece Debora Doherty, Brookeville, MD. Two great nieces, 4 great nephews, 2 great-great nephews and a great-great niece.



At the time of his death he also left behind his love Kathy Brewster and her daughter Becky and husband Bob Kilmartin, of Alpharetta.



Horton attended public schools in Amherst, MA and graduated high school at Austin-Cate Academy, Center Strafford, NH in 1967. He graduated from Springfield, MA Technical Community College in 1998. After serving in the U.S. Navy (Vietnam-era) he was employed by Friendly's Ice Cream Corporation for more than 31 years. With his parents, he could be seen attending UMass Minutemen basketball games during the winning-era of Coach John Calipari, home and away.



A grave side memorial service (Internment) will be held on Saturday, June 29th, at Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 N Farms Road, Northampton, at 10:30 am.



Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Blind Veterans Association GRG, 1127 Brookview Ave., Atlanta, GA 30340, Foundation Fighting Blindness 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.

