Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. Connors. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

HOLYOKE- James Jerome Connors, age 86, of Holyoke, died peacefully at home, surrounded by love. Born in Holyoke to the late James Jerome Connors and Camillia Gendron Connors, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elinor (Bonnie) Ubertalli Connors. He was predeceased in January by his daughter Lynn Connors Henry, and is survived by his devoted sons Matthew (Delores,) of Bergenfield, NJ, Timothy of Shrewsbury, MA, Andrew (Sharon,) of Westborough, MA and Nathaniel (Suzanne,) of Westford MA and son-in-law Kevin Henry of Easthampton. He will be missed and remembered always by twelve loving grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Connors Viamari and leaves his brother Edward A. (Mary Ann) Connors of Easthampton, Massachusetts. His nieces and nephews are Marguerite Weisse, Thomas (Ann) Weisse, Mary Weisse DiCarlo and Joseph Weisse, Donna Viamari Chalfant and Robert Viamari, James and Kathleen Connors. A graduate of Chicopee High School, class of 1951, he earned a Bachelor's Degree from St. Anselm's College in 1955, a Master's Degree in Education from American International College and he did post-Grad work in mathematics at the University of Massachusetts. He taught math at Monson High School before joining Chicopee High School's faculty in 1956, where he taught for more than two decades. He left teaching to become a labor relations consultant. A standout athlete, he coached in CYO basketball and with the Holyoke Youth Baseball league. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. His family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Andrew Levine and to Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care for the compassion they showed him in his life. Due to the current pandemic all services will be private at this time. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blessed Sacrament Community, 1945 Northampton Street, Holyoke MA 01040 would be welcomed.

HOLYOKE- James Jerome Connors, age 86, of Holyoke, died peacefully at home, surrounded by love. Born in Holyoke to the late James Jerome Connors and Camillia Gendron Connors, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elinor (Bonnie) Ubertalli Connors. He was predeceased in January by his daughter Lynn Connors Henry, and is survived by his devoted sons Matthew (Delores,) of Bergenfield, NJ, Timothy of Shrewsbury, MA, Andrew (Sharon,) of Westborough, MA and Nathaniel (Suzanne,) of Westford MA and son-in-law Kevin Henry of Easthampton. He will be missed and remembered always by twelve loving grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Connors Viamari and leaves his brother Edward A. (Mary Ann) Connors of Easthampton, Massachusetts. His nieces and nephews are Marguerite Weisse, Thomas (Ann) Weisse, Mary Weisse DiCarlo and Joseph Weisse, Donna Viamari Chalfant and Robert Viamari, James and Kathleen Connors. A graduate of Chicopee High School, class of 1951, he earned a Bachelor's Degree from St. Anselm's College in 1955, a Master's Degree in Education from American International College and he did post-Grad work in mathematics at the University of Massachusetts. He taught math at Monson High School before joining Chicopee High School's faculty in 1956, where he taught for more than two decades. He left teaching to become a labor relations consultant. A standout athlete, he coached in CYO basketball and with the Holyoke Youth Baseball league. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. His family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Andrew Levine and to Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care for the compassion they showed him in his life. Due to the current pandemic all services will be private at this time. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blessed Sacrament Community, 1945 Northampton Street, Holyoke MA 01040 would be welcomed. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close