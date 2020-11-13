1/1
James J. McMahon, III, 53, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at UMASS Memorial in Worcester. He was born in Northampton to the late Verna (Graham) and James J. McMahon, Jr. Jim was employed for many years at Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp in Agawam. He was an avid board gamer; enjoying many trips to "Gathering of Friends" in Niagara Falls and GenCon in Indianapolis where he met many friends from around the country. He enjoyed traveling: Disney World, the Corning Glass Museum, and Rockport, MA for "First Night" and "Santa Coming in on a Lobster Boat" being among his favorites. In his own words, he was a geek and a nerd and celebrated every "May the 4 th" gleefully. Jim went through the world with a child like enthusiasm and a love for fun and laughter. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Celina A. (Brooks) McMahon, his brother Patrick McMahon and his wife Jean of Southampton, his sisters, Marcia Dushane of Southampton, Colleen McCartney and her husband Kevin of Belchertown and Diana Wigham and her husband Bill of Westfield. As well as his 4 nephews: Jacob Dushane, David McMahon, Jon McMahon and Zachary Wigham. Due to present circumstances, Jim's family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Tariq Khamisa Foundation at www.TKF.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield, MA 01085. www.firtionadams.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
