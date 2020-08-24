It is with a sad and heavy heart, we the family of James J. Kandrotas announce his passing on August 18th, 2020. Born October 19th, 1960, he was the son of the late John and Joyce (Hurley) Kandrotas of Florence, later retiring in Goshen.Jim graduated early from Northampton High School and enlisted with the United States Marine Corp. He trained in Communications and Intelligence. Achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, Jim served eight years in Okinawa, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. While overseas, he met and married his wife of 37 years, Fenida "Nida" (Dolfu) Kandrotas of San Policarpo, Philippines. Following an honorable discharge from the USMC, Jim serviced the City of Northampton as a Police Officer until he retired. During his retirement, Jim worked as a Security Officer and enjoyed cooking for the Goshen Snack Bar which he and his wife opened in 2005.A gifted conversationalist, Jim could engage anyone with his hilarious anecdotes. He was always ready to help anyone who needed a hand. He actively participated in events with the Boy Scouts of America as well as playing drums in the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band. Jim will be remembered as someone who loved the outdoors, loved history, loved to eat good food, and especially loved his family.Jim is survived by his beloved wife Nida of Goshen, his cherished daughter, Mary Grace Kandrotas of Easthampton, a brother John W. (Sandra) Kandrotas of Easthampton, a sister Jean Kandrotas of Orange, and a brother Mark E. (Reba) Kandrotas of North Adams. He also leaves a nephew Rick Petrauskas of South Deerfield and a niece Anna Petrauskus of North Andover.A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28th at 12 Noon in Goshen Cemetery, Cemetery Rd. Goshen.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044