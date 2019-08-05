Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Pitoniak Sr.. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Easthampton- James "Jim" Joseph Pitoniak Sr, age 84, died on Wednesday July 31st peacefully in the comfort and care of his family at his residence after a period of failing health. Jim was born in Westfield on November 10, 1934 to the late Joseph J. and Anna M. (Kuzel) Pitoniak. He was raised and educated in Westfield and graduated in 1952 from Westfield Vocational High School.



Jim moved to Easthampton in 1955 shortly after his marriage to the love of his life, Genevieve Mary (Kowalczyk) Pitoniak on June 11, 1955 at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and together they celebrated sixty four years of marriage together. He worked for forty years as a lineman before his promotion to Supervisor of Lineman for Western Mass Electric/Northeast Utilities, retiring in 1991.



He was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Jim was an outstanding athlete in his younger years and excelled in basketball, soccer and baseball. He was a former coach for the Easthampton Little League Association for many years. Jim was a very talented guitarist, having played and traveled with many local bands for many years. He loved traveling with his family and his wife after his retirement. He also was a member of electricians union, IBEW Local 455 of Springfield.



Besides being survived by his devoted wife "Jenny", Jim leaves his loving children, two daughters; Cheryl A. Bellows of Charlemont, Angela Latham and her husband Brian of Easthampton, one son; James "Jimbo" Joseph Pitoniak Jr of Easthampton, seven cherished grandchildren and five great grandchildren, one sister; Joanne Xavier, one brother; Joseph V. Pitoniak both of Westfield and many nieces and nephews.



Services for Jim will all be private and at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory are requested to: Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA. 01060, the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, has honorably been entrusted with Jim's care and services. For online condolences, please visit

