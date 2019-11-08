Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Lyons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James M. Lyons, after a brief battle with Parkinson's, passed away peacefully at his home with loving family by his side, November 6, 2019.



Born June 20, 1937 in Chicopee, MA to the late Michael and Caroline (Applegate) Lyons, Jim attended Chicopee High School and later received a bachelor's degree from Western New England College. Upon graduation, he worked for General Electric at various locations over a 20 year period, settling in Scotia, NY. From G.E. he moved on to another 20 plus years working for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, finishing as the Director of Real Estate.



Jim is survived by his wife Kristina (Rudd); children Patricia Proper (Daniel) and James Lyons Jr. (Arlene); seven grandchildren Maggie, Abby, Eli, Carolyn, Michael, Francis, and Erinn; and two great grandchildren. He is predeceased by wife of 45 years Margaret E. Lyons (Niedzielski), brothers Tim and John, and Sister Mary (Cusick).



Jim was an avid walker and valued his family and friends above all else. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Chicopee, MA to follow.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to: Hospice of Saratoga County or St. Jude's Children's Research Center. Online Condolences at





