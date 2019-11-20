JAMES M. MOHR, age 42, died in a house fire at his residence in Troy on November 13, 2019. Jim was born October 2, 1977 in Northampton, Massachusetts to William Mohr and Diane (Truehart) Moszynski and grew up in Easthampton. James is predeceased by his step-mother Sylvia Mohr, step brother Thomas Moszynski, and several grandparents. He is survived by his father William Mohr, mother Diane and step father Andrew Moszynski. He also leaves behind his son Justin Mohr; brother William Mohr and wife Erica; sister Jennifer Grochowski and husband Scott; grandmothers Margaret Mohr and Janine Moszynski; step-brother Peter Moszynski; nieces and nephews Miranda, Michael, Nathan, Justine, and Marcus, as well as many aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.
Jim loved his dog, Titan, his faithful companion. If you were in need and he could help, he did, however he could and as much as he could. If he had two pairs of shoes and you had none, he'd give you a pair. We ask that instead of services everyone honor Jim by doing something nice for someone as often as possible. His memory will live on in our kindness. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.ripostafh.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019