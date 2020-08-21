James N. Downing, 71, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home in Williamsburg, surrounded by his family, following years of respiratory and neurological illness.



He leaves his wife of 34 years, Alison (Fobes) Downing; his daughter, Jennifer Downing; and many close friends, dear family, and admirers.



Born and raised in Wakefield, MA, he moved to the Pioneer Valley after high school, residing in Williamsburg for the last twenty years of his life.



In his early years, Jim's ear was captivated by the sounds of 60s rock and roll bands making their way east from San Francisco. After graduating from Wakefield High School in 1967, he relocated to western Massachusetts. Playing lead guitar and singing for local band Chester McGraw, he shared a deep musical relationship with his brother, Jack Downing, two years his senior; the two played countless performances throughout the valley in these years. He met his wife, Alison Fobes, while at a performance at Pulaski Park in Northampton, and they were married in 1986 in Chesterfield after years of partnership.



In 1981, he began to direct his boundless curiosity towards science and technology, and began a technical education at Springfield Technical Community College. Jim quickly distinguished himself to his peers and professors with his boundless excitement for the material and drive to understand the theoretical frameworks of engineering. After graduating from STCC with highest honors in 1983, he bought a house with Alison in Palmer. Working as a technician at Galileo ElectroOptics in Sturbridge, he continued his engineering education, taking night classes at Western New England College. He went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering from WNEC, Summa Cum Laude.



After the birth of his first and only child in 1991, he felt a call to the profession of teaching, determined to instill his spirit and passion for learning in his students. Relentlessly working towards a full-time teaching role, Jim taught as many as seven adjunct classes at a time while working as an engineer. His appointments included Guest Lecturer at the School of Engineering at WNEC, Chair of Electronics and Computer Technology at Holyoke Community College, and Professor of Telecommunications Technology at STCC. During his time at STCC, he transitioned into a role at their National Center for Telecommunications Technologies, developing training programs for employees of large telecommunication companies, and publishing a textbook and accompanying lab manual in the field of Fiber-Optic Communications.



While Jim was captivating as a musician, brilliant as an engineer, and inspiring as a teacher, he was simply extraordinary as a father. His father had left the family when he was young; by setting out to do better by his own family, he exceeded all reasonable expectations, and brought the energy of ten fathers to the job. While teaching full-time, he was also a sports coach, a scout leader, a science fair coordinator, a camp counselor, and a bandmate; a teacher of music, astronomy, crafts, computers, and the occasional dirty joke (Jack's influence no doubt). He was kind, patient, gentle, and exceedingly generous with his time and energy, seeming to be everywhere at once.



In 1998, Jim moved with his family to Williamsburg, where he would spend his remaining seasons. In 2000, Jim's brother Jack came to stay with him, to spend his last year as he passed away of cancer, which the two shared warmly with laughter, old stories, and fond memories. Over the following years, Jim began to develop illnesses of his own. While his physical energy, and later his mental sharpness, were diminished by time, the strength of his spirit was never shaken. This was clear in the glint of excitement found in his eyes when he was sorting through his telescope equipment, the stubbornness in his refusal to go to bed at an appropriate hour, the sly grin he flashed as he thought up a kind-hearted punchline to throw at a visitor, the pureness and plainness of his voice as he channeled one of the hundreds of songs embedded deep in his memory, betraying the kind of deep poetic knowledge that comes only with a lifetime of laughter, loss, love, and music.



Jim strummed his last song on guitar this July, but was still cracking wise in his final days, threatening to educate the family on the finer points of pick-up basketball with a live demonstration. The family will share details regarding memorial services in the future, as soon as it becomes safe enough to hold the gathering of remembrance such a life deserves.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store