Jim Pratt, 78, died on August 27, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He grew up in Cushman, Amherst. Jim owned several businesses during his life including Amherst Auto Parts, Greenfield Auto Wrecking, and College Town Auto Sales. He was an excellent mechanic and enjoyed driving and working on cars. In his youth he enjoyed racing and motorcycles. In his later years he spent his time working on Fords from the 1940's and 1950's. Whenever we saw an old car he had a story of someone he knew who owned that particular model.Jim always said the two most important things in life are faith and family. His family will remember him for his generosity. He helped so many people in his life without ever expecting anything in return. He was especially fond of children. He always smiled when he spoke with the children in the family. It is difficult to believe that he is really gone. His strong presence and booming voice made him seem indestructible. Although we miss him being with us, we know he is seeing his own parents, his little sister, and many friends and family members in heaven now.He is survived by his wife, Christine, his three sons, Jimmy Jr., Mike, and Vincent, his daughter-in-law, Sharon, his grandsons, Clayton, Michael, and Jimmy III, his granddaughter Céline, his granddaughters-in-law, Alison and Stephanie, and his great-granddaughter, Oceana. He is also survived by four sisters, Elizabeth, Dorothy, Susan, and Janet. His sister Barbara pre-deceased him.Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 2, at 10am at the funeral home, with burial to follow at West Cemetery in Shutesbury. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019

