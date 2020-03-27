Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

James S. Mientka (June 29, 1959 - March 21, 2020), was born in Northampton, the son of Gisele and the late Stanley Mientka of Leeds. Jim attended local schools and was a 1977 graduate of Smith Vocational School before his employment at Digital Equipment and most recently Lizotte Glass, never missing a day of work, until he was forced into an early retirement a few years ago due to a colon cancer diagnosis. True to form right through his final days (which were spent lovingly cared for by family members at his childhood home in Leeds), Jim handled unimaginable adversity as little more than an inconvenience and was a true inspiration to everyone he encountered.



Jim truly enjoyed the outdoors, and was always busy planning his next adventure, which typically involved but was not limited to, two wheels and a motor en route to parts unknown. To his second family at Knox Trail Riders in Westfield "Powerline Jim" will be sadly missed. We especially want to thank Eddie, Pierre, John, Tim, Howard, Chris, Brian and Scott for keeping Jimmy company and brightening his days.



Besides his mother Gisele, Jimmy is survived by his siblings Francis, Peggy, Michael, Donald (Elaine), Jane (Glenn) and Lisa (Scott). Along with his 2 nieces and 7 nephews.



We would like to thank Trinity Hospice nurses, especially Jen, Arlene and David. Also his dedicated home health aids Brenda, Tele, Liz and Zulma. Also, Mercy Hospital and Dr. Farooqui and the entire oncology unit.



Donations may be made to Trinity Health Hospice, 200 Hillside Circle Suite 3, West Springfield, Ma 01089



There will be no service at this time.



Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with his cremation.

