Jane Aldea (Lampron) Lebiecki, 83, died peacefully with her family by her side at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on October 13, 2020. Her husband of 62 years, Roger Lebiecki, passed away in 2018.
Jane leaves four children, Karen Lebiecki and her husband Richard Parent, Lynn Reuvers and her husband Patrick, Thomas Lebiecki, and Lisa Lebiecki, and five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. They are Kimberly Parent and her husband Justinas Sileikis and their children John and Cora, Jack Reuvers and his wife Brittany, Katie Parent, Victoria Reuvers, and Thomas Reuvers. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Alfred Lebiecki and his wife Shirley, sister-in-law Marge Lampron, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Edmond J. Lampron, Victoria Domkowski and her sister Lorraine Klein, and brother Francis (Te) Lampron.
Jane was born in Northampton, on July 17, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of Northampton High School and recently had the pleasure of hosting her 64th High School reunion. She loved this town, its people, and the community.
After raising her children, Jane began a successful career in banking. For the last 26 years she served as the Treasurer of Smith Charities. Jane was very involved in civic organizations including The Connecticut River Watershed Council, The American Cancer Society
, and The Business and Professional Women's Club.
The focus of her life was her family, friends, and community. Her family cherished her kind, fun, and welcoming personality. Playing Pitch was a requirement at all family get-togethers where her quick & contagious laughter made for a merry evening. Her Pictionary "skills" were legendary as were her unintentional, comedic non-sequiturs.
Her family had a private get together to smile and laugh at their favorite Mom and Mamie memories. An informal celebration of her life will be planned for the spring, pending Covid gathering rules.
Jane was a loving and a much-loved woman. She will be greatly missed but forever present in our hearts and memories.
Jane was fervently hoping to go to the polls to vote this November. She had a strong vision of a compassionate and just world. She wanted her voice to be heard. In keeping with her spirit, please vote.
Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and to Mustard Seed Missions, 11 Truehart Dr., Easthampton, MA 01027. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.