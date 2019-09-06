Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane H. Bodin. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane H. Bodin, 85, of Amherst, Massachusetts, died peacefully and without pain on September 5, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst, Massachusetts. Burial services are private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Douglass Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will be provided on the funeral home website,



Jane was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on December 17, 1933, to Byron Albert and Gladys Mae (Brainerd) Hudson. She grew up in Belchertown and graduated from Belchertown High School. She received an Associate in Arts degree from LaSalle Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Springfield College.



Jane was married to D. Joseph (Joe) Bodin on July 13, 1957; they were married 62 years.



Jane worked as an elementary school special education teacher at Leverett Elementary School for 25 years. She was one of the first teachers certified in the Orton-Gillingham method, which was the first teaching approach specifically designed to help struggling readers by explicitly teaching the connections between letters and sound. She loved her work and taught many children how to read despite their dyslexia and other learning disabilities. She enjoyed summers at Prudence Island all her life; April vacations in Barbados for 30 years; and traveling all over the world with Joe. They visited more than 20 different countries together.



Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter Kristi, son David and his wife Jaqueline, son Richard and his husband Gregory Feller, and grandson David Joseph III, several nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.



Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Elaine Harrington and Barbara Harrington.



In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jane's love for children, memorial donations may be given to - Development Office Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 (



The family of Jane H. Bodin wishes to thank the staff at the Leeds unit of the Elaine Center at Hadley and Compassus Hospice for their kind excellent care.

