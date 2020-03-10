Jane Kathleen Castro, 88, passed away peacefully on March 5th, surrounded by her family at home. Jane was born on May 18, 1931 in Westfield, daughter to the late William and Catherine (Gafga) Crowley. Jane was a life long resident of Russell and worked at the Post Office for many years, as the Library Trustee and was on the Counsel of Aging. She was a devout communicant of Holy Family Parish, and spent most of her time helping in the church. She had an extensive doll collection and she loved to attend the annual flower shows around New England. Jane is survived by her sons; Mark Castro of Chesterfield, James and his wife Jodie and Peter Castro all of Russell. She was the cherished "Grammie" to 5 grand children and 5 great grand children. She will be dearly missed by her cousin Betty Thayer and to all who knew her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest Castro, her daughter in laws Dawn Castro and Terry Castro and her brother William Crowley. The family would like to thank Armbrook Village, Ascend Hospice and Caring Solutions, for their kind and compassionate care of their mother Jane. Calling hours for Jane will be Tuesday, March 10th from 9:00am - 11:00am at Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation, 4 Princeton Street in Westfield. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm at Holy Family Parish, 5 Main Street in Russell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Hilltown Community Ambulance, 1 Bromley Road, Huntington, MA, 01050. To express condolences to the family, share memories, or photos, please visit Jane's memorial page at www.westfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020