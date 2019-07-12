Jane Kabat, 86, of Florence died July 10, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Northampton Feb. 23, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Harriet (Landry) LaMontagne. She graduated from Northampton High School. Jane worked as an Assistant Store Manager at Bradlees for 27 years. After retirement she became a CNA for Overlook Health Care in Leeds and volunteered at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. As a child she spent summers on Damon Pond. When she was older Jane loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and was an avid bowler and bingo player. She loved to travel to the Panama Canal and all across the USA. Jane was currently the "Tiler" at the Northampton Elks Lodge #997 and was a member for 23 years. What she most enjoyed was spending time with her grandchildren.



Jane was predeceased by her parents, her baby brother Maurice and husband Henry F. Kabat in 2014. Jane leaves her sons Henry "Hank" Kabat and his wife Debra Hebert Kabat, and Robert "Bob" Kabat and his wife Debra Johnson Kabat; her loving granddaughters Alyssa and her partner Heath Roberts of Conway and Samantha and her partner Ray Cichy II of Hatfield; and her step granddaughter Julie Michalowski Kelly and her husband Steve of Raleigh, NC.



Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm at the Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northampton. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday at 12 noon at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield.

