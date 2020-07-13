Jane Louise (Antosz) MacKissock, 79, passed away peacefully on June 20 th following a short battle with cancer, at her home in Laconia, NH with her husband Jim at her side.



She was born on May 2, 1941, in Lowell, MA to Blanche (Socha) and Henry Antosz. She grew up in Northampton and Florence, MA settling in Laconia, NH 35 years ago.



Jane was happiest at her home in New Brunswick, Canada and on the road with her husband in their RV. They travelled across the United States and the Canadian Maritimes, making many friends along the way. Jane was a woman of numerous passions, including cooking, reading, gardening, spending time outdoors, and later in life, with her grandchildren. Jane was a great listener offering guidance and support to those around her. She commonly reminded us that dessert should come first, and that "what is meant to be will be."



Jane will be remembered by her husband of 38 years, Jim MacKissock; her daughters Heidi Robertson and her husband Mark of Hampton, NH, and Amy Maclosky and her husband Stuart of Potomac Falls, VA, her brother, Hank Antosz and his wife Fran Ginsberg of Santa Monica, CA, her four grandchildren Trevor Maclosky, Sarah Texier, Matthew and Nicole Robertson, and her many close and loving friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family, when it is safe for all to be together.



