Jane M. Mumblow, 85, of Easthampton passed away peacefully on March 24th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She lived a very full and happy life. She was able to travel with her loving husband Sonny, which whom she lost in 2005. Anyone that knew Jane knew that she loved her family more than anything. She is now reunited with her husband Sonny, her twin sister Joan and many others that touched her life. She is survived by her four children, Kevin Mumblow and wife Beth, Donna Storozuk and husband John, Margaret Szostak and husband Michael, and Jonathan Mumblow and wife Angela. Along with eight grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Brian, Elissa, Jennifer, Rachel, Marissa, and Monica, as well as five great grandchildren, Tyler, Kate, Nate, Jack, and Emma, also her two loving sisters, Bernice Neuman and Elaine Parizo both of Easthampton along with many nieces and nephews. She has touched so many lives with her life lessons. She had a passion for cooking, baking, spending time with her family and her loving dog Izzy. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams Street. Her burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in her memory to VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01060. The family would like to thank the staff at Cooley Dickinson Telemetry and Linda Manor for their compassionate care.

7 Pleasant Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

