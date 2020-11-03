1/
Jane P. Harrington
1933 - 2020
Jane P. Harrington 87, of Easthampton passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at One Care of Northampton. She was born in Chicopee on June 19, 1933 the daughter of Stanley and Lena Szetella Suleski. Jane attended Chicopee Schools and graduated from Holyoke High School.

She worked for many years in the accounting department at Stanley Home Products of Easthampton. Jane enjoyed vacationing with her family. She was an avid seamstress, and incredible at solving crossword puzzles.

Jane was the widow of Raymond Harrington who died July 15, 2003.

Jane is survived by one son Richard Harrington of Westhampton. Besides her husband Raymond she was predeceased by two brothers Stanley and Richard Sukeski.

There will be no calling hours at the Mitchell Funeral Home. Private services will be held at a later date.

www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
