Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Carolyn (Bozzo) LaFleur. View Sign

Easthampton- Janet Carolyn (Bozzo) LaFleur, age 88, formerly of Northampton, died on Monday April 1, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born on June 12, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Romolo Bozzo and Carolyn (Senser) Bozzo. She was raised and educated in Northampton public schools and graduated from Northampton High School in the class of 1947. She worked for many years as a clerk at the former Fenton Cleaners in Northampton before becoming a wife and a homemaker. On June 11, 1955, Janet married the love of her life, Dugald LaFleur and together they spent fifty five cherished years of marriage before his death on June 21, 2010. Janet moved to Easthampton in 2011 and resided with her daughter Jill Carolyn LaFleur and her husband Robert.



She was very proud of her catholic faith and was a life long communicant of Saint Mary's Parish in Northampton and then Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Her faith and family was the most important thing in her life. Janet loved traveling, cooking and eating, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she was an avid card player.



She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son in law, Jill C. LaFleur and Robert LaFleur of Easthampton. Two cherished grandsons and their wives, Jeff LaFleur and his wife Charisma, Mark LaFleur and his wife Seda, four special great grandchildren, Eliana, Bella, Hope, Benjamin and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Milton Bozzo.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Janet has been scheduled for Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10AM at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton with burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. A calling hour will be held prior the services from 8:45-9:45AM at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton whom has been entrusted with providing for Janet's care and services. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her memory to the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, C/O The Beautification Fund, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027. Please visit,

Easthampton- Janet Carolyn (Bozzo) LaFleur, age 88, formerly of Northampton, died on Monday April 1, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born on June 12, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Romolo Bozzo and Carolyn (Senser) Bozzo. She was raised and educated in Northampton public schools and graduated from Northampton High School in the class of 1947. She worked for many years as a clerk at the former Fenton Cleaners in Northampton before becoming a wife and a homemaker. On June 11, 1955, Janet married the love of her life, Dugald LaFleur and together they spent fifty five cherished years of marriage before his death on June 21, 2010. Janet moved to Easthampton in 2011 and resided with her daughter Jill Carolyn LaFleur and her husband Robert.She was very proud of her catholic faith and was a life long communicant of Saint Mary's Parish in Northampton and then Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Her faith and family was the most important thing in her life. Janet loved traveling, cooking and eating, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she was an avid card player.She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son in law, Jill C. LaFleur and Robert LaFleur of Easthampton. Two cherished grandsons and their wives, Jeff LaFleur and his wife Charisma, Mark LaFleur and his wife Seda, four special great grandchildren, Eliana, Bella, Hope, Benjamin and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Milton Bozzo.A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Janet has been scheduled for Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10AM at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton with burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. A calling hour will be held prior the services from 8:45-9:45AM at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton whom has been entrusted with providing for Janet's care and services. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her memory to the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, C/O The Beautification Fund, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for services information and online condolences. Funeral Home Graham Funeral Home

18 Adams Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

(413) 527-5321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close