Janet Merriam Cornell, 85, died peacefully Monday June 17, 2019 in Amherst, at her home with which she shared with her sister, Joyce Merriam. She was born in Worcester, MA., on May 15, 1934 to the late Kenneth and Alice {Blandin} Merriam.
Janet graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and attended UMass where she pursued a career as a dietician, including work at Cooley Dickenson. She moved up and down the east coast with her husband Frank; she was a pro at turning a house into a cozy home. Janet was an avid bird watcher with her sister Joyce and they often traveled on Audubon trips across the US.
Janet's husband Frank, husband, died Florida in 1996 at 81, Janet is survived by her sister Joyce, a step-daughter Jean Cornell Lutz of Eliot, ME and her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Douglass Funeral Home, 87 N. Pleasant St. Amherst, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019