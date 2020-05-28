Easthampton- Janet Elizabeth (Perron) Cloutier, age 86, passed away on Monday evening at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton after a brief period of failing health. She was born on September 10, 1933, in Holyoke and was the daughter of the late Armand and Albertine (Normamdeau) Perron. She was raised and educated in Holyoke and was a graduate of Holyoke High School. Janet remained in Holyoke before moving to Easthampton in 2000. She worked as a clerk at the former Stanley Home Products in Easthampton for twenty five years, until retirement Janet was a devoted communicant and celebrated daily mass at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Besides being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family, she enjoyed reading.
Janet is survived by her loving daughter and son in law; Ann Marie Hebert and Richard Hebert of Easthampton, two grandchildren; Laura Wishart of Westfield, Adam Hebert and his wife Alex of Belchertown, one grandchild, Oliver Hebert.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Janet is scheduled on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10am at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, there are no calling hours and burial is private, due to the restrictions of the Covid 19 Pandemic. Also, family and friends attending the services are requested to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Memorials in her name are requested to; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, C/O Beautification Fund, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027 The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton
has honorably and proudly been entrusted with Janet's services. For online condolences, please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.