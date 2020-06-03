Janet Gloria (Beaudoin) Turban, 88, died peacefully Saturday 16, May 2020 at 2:59 pm, while being cared for at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Janet was born and raised in West Springfield, MA, moved to Easthampton after marrying Henry Turban in 1959. Janet was a Cook for the Easthampton Public School Department and Smith College of Northampton. She was a former parishioner and member of the Women's club at Our Lady of the Valley Parrish in Easthampton, MA, a member of the Local Red Hatters Club. She was a very talented crafter for many years. She is survived by her two beloved sons: Paul Turban and his wife Bonnie; and Jeffrey Turban. She also leaves her sisters-in-law Joan Turban and Sandra Turban; six beautiful grandchildren: Scott, Jill, Jennifer, Heather, Brett and Kristin, and many nieces and nephews along with 7 Great Grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Mabel and Napoleon Beaudoin, and her brothers, Al, Herbert, and Ronald Beaudoin. She will be remembered for her charming friendly smile, warm heart, and her open willingness to help and care for others. She truly loved her husband Henry and her loving eyes were always gazing in his direction. In the end, she had amazing friends and family who cared and loved her unconditionally. The family will always be grateful to her wonderful group of friends. The world will never be the same without Janet's infectious smile. And while we would give anything to have more time with her, we know that she is with her loving husband Henry watching over us
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Janet will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton and burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Northampton at a later date and time to be announced. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with Janet's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service updates.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.