For several years, she worked as a teacher, before giving birth to her son, Stephen and two years later to her daughter, Helen. The family settled in Northampton in 1961 where her husband practiced medicine. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, and welcoming friends and neighbors to her home for exquisitely prepared meals. The legacy that she leaves is the memory of how thoughtful, loving, caring, and affectionate she was to people of all ages. Few people her age had so many young friends and admirers.



Janet was an active community member for nearly 60 years. She served as a school committee member for Northampton Schools, a Trustee of the Forbes Library, and a Trustee for Clarke School for Hearing and Speech. She also served in various positions for Edwards Church including, most recently, preparing meals for the Interfaith Emergency Shelter, serving on a Circle of Care to resettle an Iraqi refugee family, and arranging flowers for Sunday worship. For many years, she combined her interests by teaching swimming to children with hearing impairments at Clarke School.



Janet Hemminger was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Hay Hemminger, by her twin brother, Donald P. Mix, and by her sister, Helen Mix. She is survived by her son Stephen Charles Hemminger and his wife Debra of Aurora, Oregon; her daughter Helen Hemminger of Portland, Maine; and two grandchildren, Valerie Tilgner and her husband Eric of Salem, Oregon, and Daniel Hemminger of Portland, Maine.



A celebration of her life will be held via a virtual online format on Monday, April 20 at 1:00 pm. People who would like to participate are asked to contact Edwards Church for details. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jan Hemminger may be made directly to Edwards Church, Clarke School, or Forbes Library. When it is safe to gather again, an in-person memorial will be scheduled.



www.legacy.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020

