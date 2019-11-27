Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET NURCZYK. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Liturgy 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Hills Parish Haydenville , MA View Map Burial Following Services St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery Leeds , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Nurczyk of Haydenville passed away on November 26, 2019 at Linda Manor in Leeds. She was born on December 28, 1919 in Haydenville to Antoni and Blanche(Harubin) Nurczyk. She graduated from Williamsburg High School and Bay Path College in Longmeadow and worked for many years at the Springfield Armory and then Westover Air Reserve Base. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, going to the beach, playing bingo and attending family functions. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Haydenville.



She is survived by her nieces Elaine Kostek(Peter) and Janet Maslowski of Florence, Karen Lund(Richard) of Middletown, Ct., Linda Grimaldi(Alfie) of Meriden, Ct., Beverly Scalora(Paul) of Wallingford, CT., Sonia Nurczyk of Bristol, CT., and nephews John Nurczyk(Shirley) of Columbia, CT. and Kenneth Nurczyk of Meriden, CT. She also leaves behind many grand and great grand nieces and nephews and a special great grand dog Coby.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Gittles and brothers John and Walter Nurczyk. The family wishes to thank the Forest View Unit of Linda Manor for the wonderful care their aunt received while a resident there.



A liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Haydenville, MA. Burial will immediately follow the service at St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery in Leeds, MA. There are no calling hours. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Look Memorial Park, 300 North Main St., Florence, MA 01062 where Janet was a member of the Friends of Look Park.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019

