Janet Sias, 69, died on October 31, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Janet was born in Lynn, MA on January 23, 1950 to the late Paul and Sophie (Swiniarski) Sias. After graduating from North Adams State College, she worked as a customer service representative for KSK Insurance.



Janet is survived by her brother Richard Sias of Southampton; nieces Terry Parisault and her husband Darren of Salem, NH, Tracy Lisewski of Florence and Jennifer Sias-Lyke of Las Vegas, NV; and nephew Travis Sias of Florence. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her nephew Michael Sias.



A calling hour will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Thursday November 7 from 10-11 AM, followed by an in-house service and committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

