Janice Rae Brown, 92, died on May 13, 2019, at Day Brook Village in Holyoke.
Janice was born in Northampton on May 31, 1926, to the late Lorimer Hamilton and Pearle (Farnham) Brown. She was the sister of Roger Hamilton Brown, U.S.N. Lt. Com., and Frances Joy Brown, R.N., both deceased.
Janice Brown graduated from the former Northampton School for Girls, and later from Smith College earning both a B.A. and later with an M.Ed. Her teaching years included positions in West Hartford, CT, and Northampton. She was a member of the former First Baptist Church.
All services will be private with burial in the Farnham family lot at Lakeview Cemetery in Shoreham, VT.
Czelusniak Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 16, 2019