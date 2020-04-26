Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice St. Laurence. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Marie (Dieter) St. Laurence, 91, of Laurel St., passed away Sunday, April 19th, at home, in the arms of her daughters. Born in Northampton June 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Christian E. and Hazel P. (Bombard) Dieter. She was educated in Northampton schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School, where she was voted most musical in her class of 1945. A talented musician, she began her professional music career as a pianist in the 9th grade. She played trombone in the HS marching band, and also enjoyed guitar, ukulele, and even Irish whistle. Amongst her favorite pastimes was playing her treasured harmonic organ in her Maine home.



Janice was a pianist at Smith College for several years. She transferred to the art department and retired from Smith in 1990. She also taught piano lessons in her home. She was a lifelong member of Edwards Church, where she taught Sunday School when her children were young.



Janice was married for 50 years to Earl J. St. Laurence, a decorated B-29 pilot in WWII and later a Northampton fireman. Together, they had four children. They enjoyed flying small planes, traveling, and most of all, spending time in their second home in Wells, Maine. For many treasured years, they traveled home to Northampton to watch their children and grandchildren play football, softball, lacrosse, and soccer.



After her husband passed in 1998, Janice found the Young @Heart Chorus. She reignited her musical talents, this time as a singer. She spent many years with her new group of friends, traveling to all parts of the globe, including such exotic places as Japan and Australia. Chorus director Bob Cilman, in a recent note to family, described her as one of the purest musicians the



Janice is survived by her daughters Chriszel S. DeLue and her husband Robert (Larry) of Florence, Dorothy S. Fraser of Kennebunkport, ME, and Janice M. Denno and her husband Gary of Chesterfield. She leaves her six grandchildren, Earl R. DeLue, Gretchen M. Shattuck, Justin S. Fraser, Kyle C. Fraser, Lindsey M. Doolen and Gary D. Denno and five great-grandchildren, John T. Shattuck, Robert G. Shattuck, Mason G. Doolen, Logan C. Doolen and Liam Doolen. Her son, E. Jeffrey St. Laurence, passed in 1994. She also leaves her much loved cousin Carol Noble, of Northampton. Jan loved animals, and also leaves her beloved puggle Bella.



The family would like to thank all those who supported them during their Mom's final years. We are so thankful for Highland Valley Elder Services, whose compassionate assistance at coordination of home services enabled Janice to remain at home, and for Barton's Angels, who gave us support in the early days of Mom's illness. We especially remember Sue, Paige, and Cindy. We would also like to thank CDH Hospice for support during the past year. Last, we are so very grateful for the 24/7 care provided by Victory Home Services. Diana and Yvette, you loved her almost like family, and worked tirelessly to keep her entertained and as healthy as possible. Lulu and Tanisha, you were so kind and compassionate during difficult times. Our most heartfelt thanks to all of you.



A private Graveside Service was held Thursday April 23rd at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, with Rev McSherry of Edwards Church conducting a brief but powerful and comforting service.



Her family truly adored her and they will miss her deeply.



Donations in Janice's memory may be made to Young @Heart Chorus, c/o Bob Cilman. 30 N Maple St Florence, MA 01062



The Ahearn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, and our thanks to Mike Ahearn for guiding us though this difficult time.



